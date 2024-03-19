KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, says that he will begin his real way of ruling after the ‘honeymoon’ phase, which ends in less than two weeks.

In a Facebook post on the ‘Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’ account today, His Majesty was quoted stating his commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities of the Malay Rulers to safeguard the interests of the people and the nation.

“I am not a figure to be worshiped or used as an ornament in ceremonies, nor am I obliged to follow everything ministers say or want.

“In less than two weeks, it will be two months since I have held the reins as the Head of State. When this ‘honeymoon’ period is over, I will begin my real way of ruling,” said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim made the remarks during the Royal Address at the 2024 Investiture Ceremony for the Feredal Territories’ awards, medals and honours at Istana Negara today. Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, also graced the event.

On the conferment of awards, medals and honours, Sultan Ibrahim said that they were meant to recognise individuals who had rendered service or contributed to the Federal Territories, emphasising that careful selection was made to ensure deserving recipients.

“I have personally reviewed each candidate prepared by the Selection Committee, and this year I have decided that only 36 individuals are truly deserving of the awards,” said His Majesty. — Bernama