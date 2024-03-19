KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will hold engagement sessions until this September to improve the One Stop Centre (OSC) 3.0 Plus at the Local Authority (PBT) level.

Deputy Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said the first engagement session for the purpose will be held in the southern zone involving Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan from April 29-31.

“Next, the same briefing will be held in the northern zone (Penang, Kedah and Perlis) in June, the central zone (Selangor and Perak) in July and the eastern zone (Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan) in August and September.

“The results of the engagement session involving all stakeholders will be taken into account for improvement, besides ensuring that all parties give their commitment and competence in ensuring the smoothness of the OSC 3.0 Plus process,” she said in Dewan Negara today.

She was replying a question by Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh) who wanted to know the steps taken by KPKT to improve the implementation of OSC in all PBTs to deal with the issue of breach of trust and to smoothen the implementation of projects involving domestic and foreign investors.

Previously, KPKT targeted 50 PBTs in the implementation of Industrial Green Lane, Prerequisite and Self-Regulation initiatives to strengthen efficiency and streamline OSC 3.0 Plus processes and procedures.

KPKT said the matter was among the four agendas and the focus emphasised by the Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming in the State Housing and Local Government Exco Meeting (MEXCOPT) 2024 held on January 23. — Bernama