KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The unity government has assured that every decision to resolve Malaysia’s maritime boundaries with neighbouring countries will not compromise sovereignty and interests.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the government has never and will never take lightly any decision involving issues of national sovereignty.

He said the government would only sign maritime boundary agreements after considering the joint resolution elements achieved with a particular country based on the principle of boundary delimitation with solid legal and technical justifications.

“The government is firm about this and will not compromise. To resolve Malaysia’s outstanding border issues with other countries, the government remains committed to conducting negotiations to produce solutions acceptable to both parties.

“This is crucial to ensure not only the country’s sovereignty is safeguarded but also to protect diplomatic relations between Malaysia and those countries,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question that Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) asked about the list of maritime boundary agreements signed by the government and its follow-up actions.

Mohamad said the government had signed nine maritime boundary agreements with neighbouring countries, the latest being two treaties with Indonesia, namely the Delimitation of the Territorial Seas of the Two Countries in the Southernmost Part of the Straits of Melaka (Straits of Melaka Treaty) and the Delimitation of the Territorial Seas of the Two Countries in the Sulawesi Sea (Sulawesi Sea Treaty).

“Both treaties were signed on June 8, 2023 at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya and all these agreements and treaties are in force and implemented by the government,” he added. — Bernama