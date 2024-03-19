KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Selangor Forestry Department has temporarily sealed off the entrance to Bukit Broga in Semenyih to the public due the forest fire last Sunday, said Selangor public health and environment committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

She said the closure was a proactive measure to ensure public safety.

“Barriers along with closure notices have been installed at the entrance of Bukit Broga until further notice as the area is popular among hikers.

“The Selangor Forestry Department will also update the status through its official website and Facebook page,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a fire destroyed 0.8 hectare of forest in Bukit Broga. The fire involved the hill’s peak, which is a popular recreational destination.

Jamaliah added that authorities will conduct regular monitoring to ensure the safety of the area.

She said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire and Rescue Department.

“Therefore, the public is urged to be aware and refrain from carrying out any activities that may cause a fire risk.

“This includes the irresponsible disposal of cigarette butts and open burning activities, especially near forested areas,” she said.

Earlier, it was reported that the fire was extinguished at 2.30 am yesterday.

A total of 28 firemen were involved in the eight-hour operation.

Jamaliah, who is the Bandar Utama assemblyman, said the firefighting operation had faced several challenges such as the current dry spell, wind conditions, and lack of a water source.

She said the priority throughout the operation had been to prevent the fire from spreading and protecting the peak’s surrounding ecosystem.