KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Dewan Negara today approved a motion to appoint five Select Committee members for the Third Session of the 15th Parliament.

They are the Senate president Datuk Mutang Tagal (chairman), Senator Datuk A. Kesavadas, Senator Tan Sri Mohamad Fatmi Che Salleh, Senator Datuk Ahmad Azam Hamzah and Senator Susan Chemerai Anding.

The motion tabled by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran was approved by the majority of senate members.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Senate’s Standing Order 70 (2), the sitting hereby empowers the Select Committee to call individuals to be present before it and request for the issuance of letters,” said Kulasegaran at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

The Select Committee is appointed to carry out the duties provided for by the Standing Orders. — Bernama