IPOH, March 16 — The Perak Health Department has set up an independent investigation committee of offices appointed by the Health Ministry’s (MoH) deputy director-general (medical) following allegations of sexual harassment involving Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital staff here.

Its director, Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said the committee was set up the day after the department received an open letter addressed to the hospital director detailing the allegations via post on Feb 28 and was currently gathering evidence.

“The MoH views these allegations very seriously and has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace,” he said in a statement today.

The letter, which was also posted on Facebook and X and went viral, detailed claims by a former female trainee doctor who had been sexually harassed and threatened by a senior medical officer during her training at the hospital’s Orthopedic Department and the hospital’s management for trying to protect and cover up the issue as she was vilified after lodging complaints with the management and the department supervisor.

The letter also also listed the names of several doctors who were alleged sexual harassers and stated the intention to expose senior officials said to be protecting the senior medical officer. — Bernama

