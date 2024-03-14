KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has directed PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) to furnish a thorough report concerning the installation of gas pipes at KM14.4 of the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), amid allegations of potential hazards to users.

“I take this matter very seriously and have directed PLUS to provide a complete and comprehensive report to me as soon as possible,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The post addressed complaints raised by actor and activist Azlan Sani Zawawi, widely known as Lando Zawawi, which gained traction on social media, expressing concerns about the installation of gas pipes believed to endanger highway users.

Meanwhile, in a statement today, PLUS confirmed that the gas pipe installation by a third party at KM14.4 of the ELITE Expressway was conducted without its authorisation.

The statement noted, however, that assessments and investigations by PLUS consultants revealed that the route along the stretch is stable and safe for highway users.

Additionally, it announced that repair works had commenced in January last year, with ongoing monitoring at the site. — Bernama

