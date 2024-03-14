GEORGE TOWN, March 14 — The Penang state government is open to continuing discussions on the adoption of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state exco was given a briefing on Act 672 recently and they are open to discussing it further.

“The state agreed to discuss this matter, but we have yet to continue discussions,” he said during a press conference at his office when asked about the state’s decision on the adoption of Act 672.

He said the state will only make a decision after follow-up discussions on the Act have taken place.

Advertisement

“We need to look at the advantages and disadvantages before a decision can be made,” he said.

On Sunday, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the ministry is in talks with the Selangor and Penang governments about the adoption of Act 672.

He said seven states have adopted Act 672, while five states — Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Selangor and Penang — have yet to sign the agreement.

Advertisement

Act 672 controls and regulates matters related to the management of controlled solid waste and public cleansing.