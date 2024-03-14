ALOR SETAR, March 14 — The Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) conducted an investigation on a rubber processing factory suspected of emitting a foul smell around Bukit Banyan and Bintang Maya Residence near Sungai Petani yesterday.

Its director, Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said the investigation began in response to public complaints about the air pollution which was affecting residents’ lives, particularly during late nights and early mornings.

She said the investigation was conducted between 11pm and 4am to pinpoint the source of the foul odour, which ultimately traced back to a continuously operating rubber processing plant.

“The monitoring and investigation revealed that the unpleasant smell originated from the processing of raw rubber to produce Standard Malaysia Rubber (SMR) products, specifically SMR10 and SMR20.

“A thorough investigation was carried out to ensure the optimal condition of all air pollution control equipment, with authorised personnel from the factory present,” she said in a statement today.

The DOE issued notices, citing Sections 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, instructing the factory to upgrade its air pollution control equipment and ensure stricter compliance with the act, she added.

“I urge the public to keep working with the DOE. If you notice any pollution, report it right away. You can call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-2727 or visit http://eaduan.doe.gov.my,” she said. — Bernama

