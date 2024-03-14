CYBERJAYA, March 14 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil urged the Islamist activist Aminuddin Yahaya to check his facts before hurling accusations at the government.

He asked Aminuddin to meet Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi regarding any qualms that he might have about the recent Bumiputera Economic Congress and efforts to help Bumiputera entrepreneurs since he had accused the government of neglecting them.

“He must have an open heart and good intentions first and foremost. The efforts taken by the government to look after Bumiputera companies aren’t just based on prior policies, but also new methods.

“We have to take into account the realities of our current economic situation in that we are susceptible to external factors. What the prime minister announced on March 2 was to help all Bumiputera businesses and companies.

“I urge him to have a meeting with either Zahid Hamidi or one of the main organisers if he has any additional queries,” he told reporters when met in Cyberjaya.

Aminuddin has previously led several hardline Islamist and pro-Malay groups and coalitions such as Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma), Ummah and Pembela. He was last fielded by Gerakan Tanah Air as a 15th general election candidate.

Aminuddin in a Facebook post today claimed Bumiputera entrepreneurs had failed because the government had not helped them.

He said if the government did not intervene soon, Bumiputera businesses would struggle to stay afloat.

The Bumiputera Economic Congress was held from February 29 and March 2.

The convention was first inaugurated in 1965 as a platform to formulate policies that could help raise the Bumiputera socio-economic status.