KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) joint agreement between Malaysia and Singapore is expected to be inked by the end of this year, according to the Economy Ministry.

The agreement will be signed by the prime ministers of both countries during the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat later this year, it said.

“The joint agreement will detail the cooperation agreed on by both countries for the JS-SEZ development, including the sectors to be focused on, location and incentives to be offered,” the ministry said on the Parliament’s website in response to a question from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) who wanted to know the development, direction and implementation timeline of the JS-SEZ.

The memorandum of understanding to work on the JS-SEZ in Johor was signed by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli with Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on January 11, 2024, in Johor Baru, witnessed by the two countries’ prime ministers.

The Johor government did a study on the JS-SEZ and submitted the interim report to the Economy Ministry on January 29, 2024, according to the ministry.

It said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim subsequently chaired a JS-SEZ coordination meeting on February 28, 2024, to seek feedback from ministries and agencies before further discussions with Singapore. — Bernama

