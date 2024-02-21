PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be chairing a special meeting on Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JSSEZ) on February 28.

Speaking in a post-Cabinet Meeting media conference here today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the meeting will discuss policy matters on the setting up of the zone.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, state executive councillors and repesentatives of the Transport Ministry (MOT), Ministry of Investment,Trade and Industry (Miti) , Home Ministry, Ministry of Economy, Finance Ministry (MOF) as well as the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) are expected to attend the meeting.

According to Fahmi, the meeting is also aimed at streamlining several matters between the federal government and the Johor state government to expedite the process of establishing JSSEZ.

“The prime minister stressed that there is a need for an overall coordination thus a special meeting between the federal and state governments will be held on February 28 to study matters involving the level of the federal and state governments.

“This is one of the efforts to fast-track discussions on JSSEZ which hope to expedite several matters on its setting up,” he said. — Bernama

