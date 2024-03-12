GEORGE TOWN, March 12 — The Penang government will discuss changes or relaxation of working hours for civil servants in the state during Ramadan in the State Executive Council Meeting, tomorrow.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said so far, there has been no discussion or decision taken regarding the matter.

“We can discuss it tomorrow in the exco meeting,” he told reporters after officiating the Ramadan Bazaar organised by the Penang Muslim League at Lebuh Queen, this afternoon.

Earlier, the Pahang Government announced that the working hours of the state’s civil servants on every Friday throughout the month of Ramadan this year are set until 12.30 noon.

Meanwhile, Chow said the Penang City Council (MBPP) has approved 27 applications for the organisation of Ramadan bazaars while the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has approved 45 Ramadan Bazaars and eight Aidilfitri Bazaars as of today.

Therefore, he called on the traders of this state to conduct business honestly without increasing the price of food during fasting month, besides prioritising cleanliness for the safety of all parties.

The Ramadan Bazaar organised by the Penang Muslim League is a traditional event that Chow will attend on the first day of Ramadan every year during his service as a Padang Kota assemblyman since 2008. — Bernama