PORT DICKSON, March 12 — Invitations for participation in school programmes or activities, that involve public figures, including politicians and non-governmental organisations, must strictly adhere to the guidelines established by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the ministry does not impose restrictions on individuals attending such programmes, but adherence to the guidelines as well as obtaining confirmation and approval from the MOE are mandatory requirements.

“I reiterate, any invitations to attend school programmes must adhere to the guidelines... there is a process, you have to follow that process... the MOE has no objection, but it needs to be checked whether the guidelines are followed or not. If they are followed, we have no issue.

“We have emphasised repeatedly that there must be permission, there must be an application, and the inviting party must comply with those guidelines,” she told reporters after the opening of a new block at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Tamil) Ladang Sagga, here today.

She was addressing a statement by an exco during the Kedah State Legislative Assembly claiming to be barred from attending and officiating a school programme.

Fadhlina emphasised that everyone needs to understand that when it comes to schools, the top priority is the safety of the students.

Earlier, she inspected the school’s operations, that included the inauguration of a newly constructed block, which had been delayed for a decade.

She stressed that the ministry does not compromise on matters concerning delays or setbacks in school development, and is committed to promptly addressing any shortcomings in these areas, ensuring unhindered access to education for all students.

“Children should not be marginalised under any circumstances when it comes to access to education. Matters related to school development are indeed the primary focus of the MOE,” she said.

She also highlighted a significant surge in school enrollment percentages for the current year, with primary schools reaching 98 to 99 per cent and secondary schools achieving 95 per cent.

The MOE is actively pursuing expansions across all government schools, with a particular focus on preschools, she added. — Bernama