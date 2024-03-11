IPOH, March 11 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will suspend all activities outside the classroom if the El Nino phenomenon currently plaguing the country worsens.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the ministry does not want any unforeseen incidents, especially those that affect students’ health.

“For now, the Ministry of Education will continue to liaise with the Ministry of Health to monitor the weather conditions and the health status of students.

“We will also issue guidelines to schools from time to time, depending on the needs of the situation. The welfare and health of the students will definitely be prioritised,” he said after a visit to Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Tanjung Rambutan here today.

On February 4, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek advised parents to monitor their school-going children’s health and daily routines amidst the soaring temperatures brought about by the El Nino phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Wong assured that despite the complaints received by the ministry on the Early Schooling Aid (BAP), all issues have been resolved.

“Some of the complaints were about technical issues, such as school transfer problems,” he said.

He added that individuals or guardians who have yet to receive BAP can complain to the ministry or the respective school.

“As for the BAP issue, I would encourage parents to discuss it with both the school and the ministry. We are ready to help and will ensure that the appropriate assistance reaches those in need,” he said. — Bernama