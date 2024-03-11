KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are prepared to turn the PDRM College in Cheras into a learning and research hub for cyber security and the prevention of misuse of banned items.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said it was all part of the force’s efforts to face the growing criminal related challenge with cyber attacks on firewalls occurring nearly every day.

“The PDRM College is prepared to become a centre for research and training in cybersecurity and to curb the misuse of banned items. This will make Malaysia a pioneer in tackling such threats regionally,” he said during his speech at the PDRM special Dialogue 2024 in conjunction with the 217th Police Day at PDRM College, which was also attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzi.

Razarudin said if necessary measures are not taken, narcotics and cyber crimes might rise, and as such, the police is already working with relevant agencies, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

Advertisement

“We want analysis experts sent to UKM to be able to study materials to the level that they can identify their origins, whether it is from Laos, Guatemala or Mexico,” he said.

At today’s function, PDRM signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with MCMC and UKM on strategic partnerships on capacity building relating to narcotics and cyber crimes, as well as initiatives linked to investigations and enforcement, such as the development of a joint syllabus and the use of MCMC or police officers as lecturers.

The MoUs were signed by Razarudin on behalf of PDRM, MCMC represented by its chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, and UKM representative Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic & International Affairs) Prof Datuk Mohammad Kassim, witnessed by Saifuddin Nasution and Fahmi.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MCMC said in a statement that the memorandum between the police and UKM would allow more graduates in the police force to think critically and are able to apply police science in their work.

“Besides this, the MCMC is committed in assisting the upgrading of network coverage in PDRM College with the help of telecommunication service providers.

“The MCMC is convinced that the improvements to network coverage will benefit the police, especially those undergoing training or courses at the college,” the commission said. — Bernama