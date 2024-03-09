KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The police have completed their investigations into PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s controversial statement last month and they have sent the papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said.

Berita Harian reported the IGP as saying yesterday that the investigation was carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The investigation paper has been completed and we sent it to the AGC yesterday (March 7) for further action,” Razarudin told Berita Harian yesterday.

The police took Abdul Hadi’s statement on Tuesday at PAS headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut, here.

The police questioned him over his statement published on PAS’ official website on February 20, this year, titled “The importance of upholding Islam,” which incurred the Selangor Sultan’s displeasure.

The Marang MP’s statement was made after the Federal Court annulled 16 provisions in the Kelantan Shariah criminal enactment.

On February 29, Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed his disapproval towards the PAS president’s statement believed to be aimed at Islamic scholars, lawyers, judges, MPs, assemblymen and the monarchy.

The Sultan called Hadi’s remarks “highly inappropriate and uncultured” through a statement on Facebook.

Following this, the Selangor Sultan sent a five-page letter to Abdul Hadi through Selangor PAS commissioner Datuk Ab Halim Tamuri, in which he indicated that Abdul Hadi’s statement may confuse and incite worries that could break up the unity of Muslims in Malaysia.