BUTTERWORTH, March 10 — A 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider was seriously injured after a motorcycle they were riding skidded before hitting the road divider at KM2.8 of Penang Bridge, Perai-bound today.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Helmi Aris said police received information about the accident at about 4.38pm today, involving a motorcyclist who died at the scene due to serious injuries.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that when the motorcyclist and the pillion rider, a 15-year-old girl, arrived at the scene of the incident, the rider lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and hit the road divider.

“Due to the impact, the two were thrown into the opposite lane and there was a car which was travelling from Perai to George Town. The car driver did not have time to avoid and hit the victims, resulting in the death of the boy on the spot while the girl was seriously injured,” he said in a statement tonight.

Advertisement

He said the boy’s remains were sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem while the girl was also treated at the same hospital. The case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also urged members of the public who witnessed the accident to come forward to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation or contact the Traffic Branch of the SPT district police headquarters at 04-530 1342.

The accident caused severe congestion in both directions of the Penang Bridge. — Bernama

Advertisement