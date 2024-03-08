KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — A 12-year-old boy has tragically died after reportedly falling from the 12th floor of a flat in Cheras here yesterday afternoon.

Cheras District Deputy Police Chief, Supt Ridzuan Khalid, stated that the victim was found unconscious on the grass beneath the flat by members of the public at 1:52pm.

Ridzuan said that the boy was later confirmed dead by the Medical Officer from the Tuanku Muhriz Chancellor Hospital (HCTM) who arrived at the scene together with the police team.

“Initial investigations revealed no criminal elements found in the incident, and the case is classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added that the police will conduct further investigations into the incident, and members of the public with information regarding the case are urged to contact Cheras Police Station chief, Inspector Toh Chee Haur, at 03-92050301 ext. 302. — Bernama