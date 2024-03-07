KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today requested that the government verify if house arrest was part of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s royal pardon application.

He told the Parliament that he was informed that there is an appendix in the application that is an appeal to shift him from prison to house arrest.

“I was made to understand that apart from the pardon application, there is an appendix to appeal that his arrest location be changed from [Kajang Prison] to his house.

“I would like to ask if it is true and if it is true has it been discussed when the application was present and what is the result of that?” Ismail Sabri asked in his debate on the King’s speech.

MORE TO COME