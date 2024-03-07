KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) reportedly said today it is stepping up efforts to ensure that the country ranks in the top 25 of the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) within the next 10 years.

MACC National Governance Planning Division director Datuk Abd Aziz Aban was quoted saying that Malaysia is currently ranked 57th in the CPI and will require an additional 19 points to reach the target.

“To reach the 25th rank, we need a score of 69, while our current score stands at 50 points, which means that we need an annual increase of two points.

“In the period from 2018 to 2019, we experienced a six-point increase, indicating an opportunity to break into the top 25 ranking, provided MACC demonstrates unwavering commitment and political will,” he was reported saying by New Straits Times.

At present, the blueprint for Malaysia to enter the top 25 ranking lies in the upcoming National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) for 2024–2028.

The five-year strategy will outline the country’s direction and commitment to the fight against corruption, as well as strengthen good governance and integrity. The NACS is scheduled for release in the middle of this year.

Abd Aziz said the NACS would incorporate initiatives that had yet to be attained under the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) for 2019-2023 which outlines initiatives in governance, integrity and anti-corruption.

The NACP incorporates six priority sectors: political governance, public sector administration, public procurement, legislation and judiciary, law enforcement and corporate governance.

As of December 31 last year, 77 per cent of the NACP, comprising 85 initiatives, had been realised.

However, Abd Aziz acknowledged the possibility of some drafted initiatives remaining incomplete due to political and legal constraints.

He said these included the Covid-19 pandemic and also the changes of government between 2019 and 2023.

Earlier this year, Malaysia reversed its three-year slide to place 57th out of 108 nations in this year’s CPI as measured by Transparency International. Malaysia rose four rungs and scored 50 out of 100 points in 2023, up from 47 the previous year, ending its decline since 2019 when it scored 53 points.