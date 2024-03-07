KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Umno Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has today renewed his call for the return of the abolished goods and services tax (GST), following the recent hike of sales and services tax (SST) on certain services.

The former prime minister said the tax, which was axed by the Pakatan Harapan administration, was proven effective in the past and would be able to prevent the increasing prices of goods.

“I would like to join my friends in making the call for the return of GST, no matter what it’s called, it was proven that the tax system was more transparent and can balance the government’s fiscal standing through revenue collection,” Ismail Sabri told the Parliament during his debate on the King’s speech here.

