KANGAR, March 7 — The federal government has allocated over RM1.61 million in the 12th Malaysia Plan for the Perlis Geopark Development Potential Assessment Project, aimed at conserving and preserving the nation’s natural resources.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii said the Department of Mineral and Geosciences Malaysia (JMG) would lead the project and assist the state government in conducting scientific studies on geological resources and organising community awareness programmes.

“The project will run from 2024 to 2025. NRES is confident that close cooperation between the federal and state governments will ensure proper management of the geopark and we welcome any form of cooperation in geological areas of interest for scientific research, education, local economic generation and sustainable development.

“The project entails various studies, including gathering data on geological diversity, flora, fauna, history, archaeology, and local culture.”

He said this at a ceremony to declare Perlis Geopark as a National Geopark at the Bukit Ayer Eco-Park near here, by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. Also present were Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Huang said to date, the ministry has recognised 11 national geoparks, with Langkawi and Kinabalu geoparks receiving Unesco Global Geopark recognition.

“Perlis has been acknowledged as the 10th National Geopark under the Geopark Development Programme by the federal government through NRES.

“The recognition was granted on November 9, 2023, during the National Geopark Committee Meeting. Perlis stands out as the sole geopark encompassing an entire state, unlike previous geoparks that were confined to specific areas within the state,” he said.

According to Huang, Perlis Geopark comprises 23 geosites, with three designated as international, 14 as national and six as local. In addition, the geopark includes eight biotopes and 12 cultural sites.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin expressed hope that the state government would prioritise the long-term development of Perlis Geopark to safeguard the state’s natural heritage.

“I believe that due to the state’s unique geographical features, there are opportunities for the state government to discover new potentials that will advance Perlis Geopark and elevate it to the level of other Unesco-accredited geoparks.

“I hope this recognition can help Perlis gain more attention, particularly in geotourism,” he said. — Bernama