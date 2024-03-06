KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is planning to increase the amount of Launching Grant provided under the Welfare Assistance Scheme from RM2,700 to RM5,000.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this move aims to assist those in need in obtaining business capital in their efforts to break free from the shackles of poverty.

She also emphasised the necessity to increase the grant rate to reflect the current economic conditions.

“We have brought it up in our management meetings to increase the grant from RM2,700 to RM5,000. If the Finance Ministry approves, alhamdulillah, we can proceed with its implementation,” she told Bernama.

The one-off Launching Grant with a maximum rate of RM2,700 aims to boost the economy of target groups under the Social Welfare Department (JKM) who possess interests, skills and potential to generate income for themselves and their families.

Asked about KPWKM’s readiness to consider raising the rates of every allowance under JKM in light of current economic challenges, Nancy said such adjustments cannot be uniformly implemented as they involve the national budgeting process.

“However, should any circumstances arise that impact our clients (beneficiaries), as seen recently in Kuching, Sarawak, where a client initially received RM300 but has since become disabled and unable to work, we propose raising their allowance to RM500. This is something we can do.

“Insya-Allah, we will consistently strive to address this matter as it is highly demanded by the public. I believe we will not disregard such requests,” she said.

She added that KPWKM officers have been instructed to expedite the assistance application process for eligible groups as part of the ministry’s efforts to help them deal with current economic challenges.

Regarding the upcoming International Women’s Day 2024 celebration this Friday, Nancy said various programmes aimed at empowering women, especially economically, will be organised on that day.

“These programmes involve various stakeholders that will provide information and create opportunities for women, particularly in terms of economics. At the same time, KPWKM will also provide information on laws pertaining to women’s safety,” she said.

The International Women’s Day 2024 celebration, themed “Wanita Dijulang, Negara Gemilang”, will be held at the Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, and will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama