KUCHING, March 6 — Intense localised rainfall within the Ulu Katibas catchment in the Kapit Division had caused massive debris of logs and branches to be washed away into the Rajang River in central Sarawak over the past few days.

Sarawak Director of Forests, Datuk Hamden Mohammad said based on the satellite data acquired last Sunday, there were about 10 sites where major slips or landslides had occurred within the areas.

“Based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) and hydrological data, the high intensity of localised rain that had occurred within the catchment could have caused the landslides along Sungai Nyawai, Sungai Takai and Sungai Kalimau Besai which are the three rivers within the Ulu Katibas catchment.

Advertisement

“As of now the occurrence of these slips are in the Lanjak Entimau Wildlife Sanctuary where there are no logging activities,” he told reporters after launching the International Conference on Sustainable Management of Tropical Forests here, today.

Local newspapers reported that the debris made it difficult for small boats to travel, including the speedboat service that takes passengers from Dalat to Sibu and vice versa. — Bernama

Advertisement