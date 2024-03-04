KUCHING, March 4 — The flood situation in Sarawak is improving, with only 85 evacuees taking shelter in three relief centers as of 2pm, compared to 1,361 people in 12 centres last night.

According to the report from the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), all relief centres in the Kuching and Bau areas have been closed.

“The three active centres are now focused in the Serian area, namely the Slabi Entukuh Village Hall with 44 evacuees, the Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin Community Hall (23), and the Kampuing Ensebang Padang Bilon Multipurpose Hall (18),” the report said. — Bernama

