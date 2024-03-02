KUCHING, March 2 ― A temporary evacuation centre has been opened at Dewan Kampung Segong, Bau, about 30 kilometres from Kuching city, to accommodate 64 flood evacuees from 16 families.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat report, the relief centre was opened at 7 this morning.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of those affected by floods in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru and Stapok, in Kuching, is ongoing as of 10 this morning.

The floods hit the area following continuous rain since last night. ― Bernama

