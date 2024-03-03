KUCHING, March 3 — A total of 1,361 flood victims from 351 families in Sarawak are still being housed at 12 temporary relief centres, as of 8 tonight, due to floods affecting the southern areas of the state.

Based on the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) report, the number of flood evacuees dipped slightly compared to 1,497 people from 392 families in 14 relief centres this morning.

“Three relief centres housing the highest number of victims were in Kuching, at Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru with 297 victims, followed by Dewan Masyarakat Stapok (238) and Dewan Taman Malihah (227),” said the report.

Twelve relief centres which are still active are located in Kuching, Bau, Serian and Siburan.

JPBN also said that the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Tengah, Lundu was closed at 8pm yesterday. — Bernama

