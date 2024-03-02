PORT DICKSON, March 2 — The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the Negeri Sembilan Social Welfare Department are taking proactive steps to share techniques to tackle mental stress among the elderly at the Senior Citizens Activity Centres here.

NIOSH Training Education Department and Regional Office senior manager Saupi Nazri Mamat said that volunteers involved with the centre have been taught several modules of early emergency assistance to deal with the issue.

“The techniques include controlled breathing methods, short rest or nap therapy to reduce stress. The elderly are given basic knowledge on how to identify family members or friends suffering mental stress like anxiety or depression.

“We also encourage tree planting activities to deal with mental stress caused by work or domestic problems. These efforts will strengthen Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, state social welfare department director Rosnah Sardi said programmes conducted with the elderly at the nine centres in the state include health checks and talks in partnership with nearby healthcare centres, counselling sessions and knowledge sharing on mental health.

Based on observations, Rosnah said there were senior citizens who displayed mental health risks, including depression due to empty nest syndrome, when they feel sad and lonely from being away from their children.

“The department also has assistance services at home for seniors who live alone. They will be helped by volunteers on a periodic basis,” she added. — Bernama