KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) held an engagement session yesterday with stakeholders of the paddy and rice industry, as decided by the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on February 23.

KPKM, in a statement today, said the meeting had agreed that KPKM conducts further comprehensive studies and discussions with the paddy and rice industry by considering the paddy purchase price, supply factors, global price of imported rice, sustainability of local rice supply and the effects on consumers.

“Through this engagement session, all views, comments and input given will be refined and studied based on the interests of all parties in the paddy and rice industry value chain.

“Beginning from farmers, millers, wholesalers and retailers to consumers before a new action plan for the paddy and rice industry is formulated for the consideration of the NACCOL meeting on March 20,” the statement said.

The engagement session was chaired by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and attended by various interested parties in the paddy and rice industry value chain comprising representatives of miller, wholesaler, retailer and restaurant associations.

Also present at the session were KPKM secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali and Kawalselia Padi dan Beras (KPB) director-general Datuk Azman Mahmood as well as representatives of Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas), Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, Ministry of Finance, Economy Ministry, Plantations and Commodities Ministry, and Rural and Regional Development Ministry. ― Bernama

