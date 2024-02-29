IPOH, Feb 29 — A total of six reports were made against illegal lanthanide mining in Perak from 2019 to 2023, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the illegal lanthanide mining took place at three permanent forest reserves in Bintang Hijau, Kenderong, and Simpan Piah.

“Following the raids carried at the locations by the State Forestry Department together with police and state Land and Mines Office, a total of 31 individuals were arrested.

“They include 10 locals and 21 illegal immigrants,” he said.

Saarani was replying to Simpang Pulai assemblyman Wong Chai Yi and Jelapang assemblyman Cheah Pou Hian who asked about the number of illegal lanthanide mining incidents reported in the state.

Saarani also said the state government lost almost RM2 million in revenue as a result of the lanthanide theft through the illegal mining activities in Hulu Perak.

He said illegal mining will also disrupt environmental sustainability if not curbed immediately.

“Therefore, federal government together with state government has established a task force committee to combat illegal mining at the state and Federal level.

“As a preventive measure, the state government also increased regular patrols and monitoring in hot spot areas of mining activities using several monitoring methods via the ground, aerial monitoring, remote sensing, and unmanned aerial vehicles or drones,” he said.