KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — The High Court has fixed June 13 to hear the government’s application to strike out an originating summons by the Hindu Rights Action Front (Hindraf) over its deregistration.

Senior federal counsel Liew Horng Bin said the date was set by Deputy Registrar Lee Ka Full during the case management conducted online today.

“The application will be heard before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid via Zoom,” said Liew when contacted by Bernama.

The government, among the respondents named in the suit, filed the application on Dec 11 last year. Also named as respondents are the Director General of the Registrar of Societies (RoS), the Home Minister and the Law Minister.

The application was made on the grounds that that the suit by Hindraf, filed on Nov 3, 2023, which was three days before the hearing of its judicial review application, was an abuse of the court process.

The government also claimed that the declaration sought by Hindraf is academic because no relief regarding the validity of the decision by RoS and the Home was requested in the suit.

On Nov 3 last year, Hindraf chairman P. Waytha Moorthy filed an originating suit claiming that the decision to deregister Hindraf by the RoS DG and the Home Minister was invalid as it violated several provisions in the Federal Constitution.

Last Jan 29, the High Court dismissed the judicial review application by Hindraf to challenge the action of RoS in revoking its registration. — Bernama