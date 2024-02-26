SIBU, Feb 26 — The current level of commercial crime and fraud in Sarawak is concerning, with 240 cases involving losses of 7,811,623.87 recorded in the first month of 2024, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said.

A total of 2,958 cases with losses of RM117,064,580.71 were recorded in the state in 2023 compared to 2,461 cases with losses of RM65,884,824.19 in 2022, a rise of RM51,179,756.52, he added.

“For Sibu district, 615 commercial crime cases were recorded in 2023 compared to 444 cases in 2022, a rise of 171 cases,” he said during a speech at a community policing programme at MUC Hall here today.

He also reminded the public to be more aware about commercial crimes and not fall prey to scammers, adding that they could confirm information and conduct checks by contacting the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997.

He also said the public could use the Check Scammers CCID app to verify bank accounts before conducting any transactions. — Bernama

