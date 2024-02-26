KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil calls on all parties to pay heed to issues raised by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, when gracing the opening the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today.

Sultan Ibrahim, in his inaugural royal address, decreed that he would not entertain any requests from any party attempting to disrupt the political stability of the country and that all parties must accept the reality and respect the unity government that had been formed.

“Let us all pay heed to the King’s royal address. Stability is a crucial foundation for rebuilding the country,” Fahmi said in a post on Facebook.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, also shared an infographic of Sultan Ibrahim’s quote on the matter.

In his address, Sultan Ibrahim also touched on the attitude of members of the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat during sittings, the need to formulate a policy to strengthen unity and harmony among Malaysians, bureaucratic red tape in the government delivery system and national debts. — Bernama

