KUALA SELANGOR, Feb 25 — Visitors at the Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme being held here are not only attracted to the various booths selling various items, especially foodstuff, at cheap prices, but also to the booths of the various ministries and their agencies providing their respective services.

The three-day programme is being held at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex.

A Bernama survey at the site found the staff of the ministries and their agencies always on their toes entertaining requests for various information about the services they offered from visitors, most came to the programme with their families.

Hadila Ibrahim, 39, said that despite being a civil servant, she did not know much about initiatives implemented by the government and decided to come with her husband to the Madani Rakyat programme to get more information.

“My husband had tried to apply for the Rahmah aid provided by the government, donation but failed. So, we decided to come here today to personally ask the staff at Sumbangan Rahmah the reason. Alhamdulillah, the staff was helpful and they gave a clear explanation.

“So far, my family only received aid from the Selangor government, and with this kind of programme, I can find out about other aid provided by the government,” she said.

A private sector employer who wanted to be identified only as Fazlina, 47, said she took this opportunity to ask about the child adoption process at the booth of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), an agency under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM).

“Alhamdulillah, through this programme, I get to ask directly JKM the steps and documents that are required for the adoption process. This way I no longer need to go to the ministry’s office to get the information.

“In addition, my family and I are also able to know better about government ministries and agencies, like their roles and services they offered because sometimes we get confused with their functions,” she said.

An entrepreneur, Mazian Nawawai, 47, who lives in Subang Jaya, was also at the programme.

“I happened to be in the area on business. On entering Kuala Selangor, I saw several banners and advertisements informing about the Madani Rakyat Programme and decided to give it a peek,” she said.

“The activities featured by KPWKM at its booth attracted me and I used the opportunity to register as a volunteer. Who knows I can help in the event of a flood or other disaster in my area,” she said.

The three-day programme, which opened last Friday, focuses on activities related to agriculture and food security, Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) as well as people’s well-being, in addition to various services provided by the federal and state government departments and agencies.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to close the Central Zone Madani Rakyat Programme this afternoon. — Bernama