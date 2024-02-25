TANJONG KARANG, Feb 25 — The food supply stock in Selangor is expected to be sufficient for at least three months in the event of a disaster including the dry season, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the store for food supply stock, being built in the north of Selangor, is expected to be used to store carbohydrate and protein-based food such as rice and chicken.

“Insya Allah, upon completion of this project, Selangor will have food security for up to three months. This means if there is war and rice cannot be imported and so on, we will still have food supplies.

"Selangor will be the only state in Malaysia that will have food security for three months,” he said without interference from any party," he said when met after opening the Madani Cheapest Sale Expo here today.

He said the three-month security supply of food stock is relevant for Selangor considering the state’s population of about seven million people.

In a related development, Amirudin said that the state government is working towards integrating the Jualan Ehsan Rakyat (JER), an initiative designed to alleviate the financial burden implemented by the state government, with the Madani Cheapest Sales.

This integration aims to offer additional advantages to the public, enabling them to shop more affordably, similar to the JER initiative carried out through collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living.

"I will engage in discussions with the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) and the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) to explore a more effective approach," he stated. — Bernama