BATU PAHAT, Feb 24 — The Johor government today launched the Southern Volunteers of the Village Development and Security Committee (SV JPKK), which will be extended statewide.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that the initiative received consent from the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

“The establishment of each SV JPKK will be mobilised by a total of 25 members of Southern Volunteers who will also be joined by village heads, with a total of 16,000 members involving all 667 JPKK.

“The establishment of the SV JPKK is also in line with the implementation of the Johor Bersih agenda, which previously started in urban areas, to be continued by the young generation in rural areas as well,” he said, in a press conference after the Gotong-Royong Perdana JPKK at Kampung Parit Kuari Darat, today.

Advertisement

He said that, after witnessing the positive response at the JPKK level, the Southern Volunteers are expected to be expanded in new villages and Felda settlements statewide.

At the event, the Johor Mobile Clinic was also launched, which will operate in villages, providing medical and dental services specifically for the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

On hardcore poverty in the state, Onn Hafiz said that there are about 2,000 people who belong to this group.

Advertisement

“Among our initiatives in helping them is through the allocation of RM22.7 million, to repair 1,368 units of houses of the group.

“A total of RM32 million has been allocated for the construction of 328 new housing units. In Johor, we will not marginalise this group in our efforts to develop the state,” he said. — Bernama