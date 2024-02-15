JOHOR BARU, Feb 15 — The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) needs additional enforcement personnel to increase monitoring at the 8,772 factories under its supervision, as the existing number is insufficient.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said that the state government also identified 14 rivers with a worrying pollution index.

Accordingly, a special inter-agency committee has been established, and regular meetings will be held to ensure that local authorities, DOE and related agencies can work together to deal with emerging issues.

“However, industrial owners and the public also need to carry out their respective roles and responsibilities, to ensure that the cleanliness of our environment is preserved,” he said in his Facebook post today.

Earlier, the Yong Peng assemblyman made a surprise visit to the state’s DOE, to listen to explanations and briefings from the officials in charge.

He said that, apart from supervision and law enforcement, DOE is responsible for raising awareness and advocacy, to ensure that the public has an understanding and awareness of the importance of the environment and ecology.

“DOE also plays a role as a professional assessor and advisor on various development plans, to ensure sustainable development and that the environment is preserved.

“Apart from that, the department is also responsible for licensing operations in high-risk factories, such as palm oil production, rubber and chemical processing plants,” he said, adding that the department will continue to strengthen supervision, to ensure that the Sungai Kim Kim pollution incident does not recur.

On Tuesday, Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, announced a mini restructuring of the state executive council portfolios with Ling, who was previously the state Health and Unity Committee chairman, and is now the Health and Environment Committee chairman. — Bernama