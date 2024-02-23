KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The early incentive payment of RM2,000 paid today provides relief to civil servants as it facilitates their preparations for the new school term and Ramadan next month, said Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat.

Expressing his gratitude to the government for the initiative, he also reminded civil servants to be prudent in their spending and prioritise necessities.

“Spend within your means and don’t squander the money because we will suffer if we don’t properly manage our expenses,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged all state governments, local authorities, and statutory bodies to take similar measures to provide early incentive payments to ensure the welfare of workers.

Adnan also called on the government to expedite the salary increase for civil servants struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

On February 6, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the one-off payment of RM2,000 to all civil servants in Grade 56 and below, including contract appointments and RM1,000 to all key public sector positions, as well as all government retirees, including pensionable and non-pensionable veterans.

Meanwhile, the president of the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM), Datuk Sharuddin Omar, expressed gratitude for the government’s financial assistance.

“The assistance lessens the burden of retirees and non-pensionable military personnel. These veterans normally require high medical expenses. So, assistance like this helps,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama