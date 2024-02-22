KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri today said that the investigation paper regarding the incident involving Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming’s car allegedly tailgating an ambulance was submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office on February 13.

In a report by news portal Malaysiakini, Mohd Yusri said that the DPP has ordered the police to gather additional information regarding the case.

“Several instructions were given to the investigating officer. The investigation papers will be re-submitted (to the DPP) in the near future,” he was quoted as saying.

The incident, which took place on February 3, went viral on social media, prompting the police to take a statement from Nga’s driver.

The incident occurred when the ambulance was en route to an accident site at KM 305 of the North-South Expressway, between Simpang Pulai and Tapah.

The case is being investigated under Rule 9(2) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, which mandates that drivers must give way to emergency vehicles with activated sirens.

On February 9, the news portal reported that Nga expressed his willingness to cooperate with the authorities after his driver was accused of tailgating an ambulance and his readiness to pay any compound fine imposed on his driver for the offence.

The DAP vice-chairman clarified that he was en route to an official event in Ipoh at the time of the incident.

He further explained that upon noticing the ambulance behind his car, his driver allowed it to overtake, but due to congested road conditions, had to tailgate the ambulance while seeking an opportunity to proceed to Ipoh.

“I stress that I have always given priority to rescue efforts and did not intend to break the law.

“Since the road was congested, my driver had to tailgate the ambulance while looking for space to continue the journey to Ipoh,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.