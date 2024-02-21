KUCHING, Feb 21 — The body of former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, who passed away early this morning, arrived at Kuching International Airport at 4.25pm.

Accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib, Abdul Taib’s body was flown from Subang Air Base aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and all three Deputy Premiers, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, were among those present to receive Abdul Taib’s body.

Additionally, about 300 people, including state cabinet ministers, gathered at the airport’s VIP Guest Arrival Hall since noon to receive the arrival of the body of the longest-serving former chief minister of Sarawak.

Advertisement

As a mark of respect, the arrival of the body was greeted with a guard of honour by the 11th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, followed by a prayer recitation and concluded with the state anthem, Ibu Pertiwiku, before being transported using a special hearse to the late Abdul Taib’s residence in Demak Jaya, Jalan Road, here.

The body will be taken to the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly building tomorrow, and members of the public can pay their last respects between 8am and 11.30am.

After that, the body will be taken to Masjid Demak near his house for prayers before a state burial at the family cemetery in Demak Jaya.

Advertisement

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40am today and funeral rites were performed at Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Born on May 21, 1936, Abdul Taib was the man who shaped Sarawak’s development when he led the state as chief minister for 33 years. — Bernama