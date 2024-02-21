KUCHING, Feb 21 — The late Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud had laid a strong foundation for the present state government to move Sarawak towards a brighter future, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The DAP Sarawak chairman said Taib’s contributions throughout his 33 years as the chief minister has resulted in the development of the state.

“Though we may disagree on certain policies during his tenure as the chief minister, but overall, he has contributed tremendously to the development of the state.

“He laid a strong foundation for the present government to take Sarawak to another level,” he said in a statement which paid tribute to Taib today.

Advertisement

The Padungan assemblyman expressed his gratitude to Taib for his contributions to Sarawak.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the late Tun Pehin Sri Taib on his passing,” he said.

Taib passed away at around 4.40am today at the age of 87 at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur. His remains are being flown from Kuala Lumpur and is expected to arrive at Kuching International Airport here around 4pm.

Advertisement

A state funeral will be held tomorrow with two days of mourning starting today. — Borneo Post