KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today chaired the 265th meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara here.

The 264th (special) meeting of the Conference of Rulers was held on January 31 in conjunction with the swearing-in ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia.

The two-day meeting was attended by the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah; the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim; the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah; the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail; and the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry also attended the meeting.

Also present were Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

At the meeting, the Malay Rulers were accompanied by their respective menteri besar, the governors by their chief ministers while Sarawak was accompanied by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan. ― Bernama

