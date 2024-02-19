GEORGE TOWN, Feb 19 — A senior police officer and a sergeant were detained last Friday after their urine tests were positive for drugs but no drugs were found in their possession.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usof Jan Mohamad said the 39-year-old DSP and 42-year-old sergeant from the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police headquarters tested positive for Benzo and THC.

“The Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department and the IPD SPT had a meeting and at the same time conducted a drug screening test on all officers present for the meeting.

“Police later detained a senior officer and the sergeant for 24 hours but the magistrate turned down a remand order for both and declared that they were still in service and can attend investigations at any time they are required,” he said during a press conference, here today.

Mohamed Usof added that the senior officer and sergeant were still on duty because no directive has been issued to suspend both as the pathology report has not been received yet. — Bernama

