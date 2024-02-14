IPOH, Feb 14 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the police will review their training module for recruits amid an increase in integrity issues among their officers.

Razarudin said that the police have several categories for recruiting trainees into the police force.

“When these trainees were absorbed into the police force no matter for any post such as constable, cadet sergeant or inspector, they have to undergo certain procedures,” he said, commenting on the Malaysian Retired Senior Police Officers Association’s (Respa) call for the training module to be revised.

“They have to go through physical and health tests. The tests will be conducted by the Home Ministry. They have to undergo a recruitment profiling system.

Advertisement

“Once they pass the test, they will be called for an interview and after that, we will perform safety and health filtration. So this is what the current module is all about. We will review it again,” he added,

Razarudin was attending the closing ceremony of the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department Endurance Test at Parade Ground, General Operations Force Northern Brigade Headquarters, Ulu Kinta here.

He also pointed out that the current module consists of a religious module for Muslims and a moral module for non-Muslims.

Advertisement

“Therefore, if we want to change these modules then we need to have an accurate study from every angle,” he said.

When asked if the police will tighten the recruiting process now, Razarudin said it is unnecessary to do so at the moment as the recruiting process has various criteria to follow.

Last week, Respa president Datuk Meor Che Hussein reportedly said the training module for new recruits of officers and policemen should be improved by giving more emphasis on strengthening mental, spiritual, discipline and integrity,

Meor said that the formation of a good character should be in line with a good physical level in producing officers and policemen with integrity and dedication.

He said the foundation of good character in the policing profession needs to be strong to ensure that they are not easily misled and tempted by various allegations, including offers of bribery when they start work later.

Recently, two policemen from the Ampang Jaya’s patrol car unit were arrested for allegedly robbing an 18-year-old local man and raping a 17-year-old Uzbek student.

Other latest integrity cases involving the police force were five policemen including a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) were arrested by Bukit Aman’s Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance (JIPS) for possessing a total of 5.2 litres of liquid suspected to be ketum water in Melaka.