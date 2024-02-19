KUCHING, Feb 19 — The Sarawak government is setting its eyes for Sarawak Delta to be recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark (UGGp) by 2026, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said an assessment is currently being conducted to determine whether Sarawak Delta, the sixth national geopark in the country, constituted international value.

“The experts are here and they are evaluating on our assets as part of the geopark and if successful, then we can be connected to other areas that have also been declared as UGGps,” he said when officiating the grand opening of Sheraton Kuching Hotel here last night.

He said one of the areas that the state is placing focus on is South Korea’s Jeju Island, a UGGp recognised for its diversity of volcanic formations and geological resources.

Advertisement

“We hope to connect Kuching with Jeju Island so that during the winter season, they can come to Kuching to enjoy our geopark.

“That is why we need our own airline so that we can have direct flight from South Korea to Kuching, from Japan to Kuching, as well as the other Asian destinations,” he said.

The Sarawak Delta, which covers an area of 3,112 sq km, is rich in unique landscapes including 28 rock geosites, 12 diverse biological geosites, and 14 cultural geosites. It was certified as the sixth national geopark at the National Geopark Committee meeting in 2022.

Advertisement

In addition to Sarawak Delta, Abang Johari also touched on the progress of Niah National Park’s submission to be recognised as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

“We are currently in the final stage of submission and if successful, this will be Sarawak’s second Unesco World Heritage Site and thus attract more tourists to come besides Gunung Mulu National Park. They will be able to learn more about the significant history of Niah Caves.

“This is what the state government is doing, and we are investing our funds to provide affordable facilities at Niah,” he said.

He noted that the Sarawak government’s investment in boosting the state’s tourism sector was in line with its efforts to create awareness on Sarawak which will in turn attract more tourists to come and visit the state.

Apart from tourist attractions, he said the state has also managed to secure many conventions and business events.

“We have three international conventions coming up including the World Water Congress and Exhibition. These will bring close to around 10,000 participants.

“We have to prepare accommodation for the participants who attend conventions and business events here and as they are mostly businessmen and corporate leaders, they would need quality accommodation.

“I am glad that we now have Sheraton Kuching Hotel which will provide quality accommodation to our business tourists,” he said.

Abang Johari is optimistic that Sheraton Kuching Hotel will be able to offer an added value to the state’s tourism sector.

“I understand that the hotel management is under Marriott International, an internationally renowned management group that has managed hotels internationally.

“I hope that through their connection and chain, the group can bring in more tourists and enjoy the hospitality of Sarawakians,” he remarked.

Present at the grand opening were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, and Sheraton Kuching Hotel owner Tan Sri Yee Ming Seng. — Borneo Post Online