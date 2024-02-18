MELAKA, Feb 18 — The former general manager of Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd, Datuk Abu Bakar Abdul, denied that he was the individual charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court on Friday (Feb 16), on a charge of abuse of power.

He said that, because he shares a similar name with the accused in the case, there may be some confusion after the news was published on Friday.

According to him, he served the state government’s subsidiary from April 8, 2020, until Jan 31, 2023, while the case in the court was based on an incident which occurred in 2018.

“I strongly deny that I was involved in the abuse of power, as reported in the news, and there may be parties who are confused by the news and make various assumptions as my name and the accused’s name are similar.

“Therefore I hope no more assumptions are made by any party based on previous news, and not to play up this issue again,” he told reporters, here.

On Feb 16, Abu Bakar Jani, the former general manager of Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the state government, pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here to a charge of using his office for gratification, by appointing his daughter to a position in the company. — Bernama