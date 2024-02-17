KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Federal Territories Department today received an allocation of RM20 million from the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) to upgrade public toilets owned by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Putrajaya Corporation, and Labuan Corporation to BMW (clean, attractive, and fragrant) standards.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the allocation covers the addition of 200 MyKiosk units and enhancements to flood retention pond maintenance managed by DBKL.

“The allocation stems from discussions held with KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming and his delegation.

“The discussions today also focused on cooperation regarding policy matters and initiatives concerning housing, landscaping and smart cities in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.” she said in a tweet on X.

She said the initiative is also in preparation for the Visit Malaysia 2026 and Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship in 2025, which will host numerous regional programmes and meetings.

“DBKL will identify 30 locations in the federal capital for pocket park projects which are urban landscape developments aimed at beautifying Kuala Lumpur,” she added. — Bernama

