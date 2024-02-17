KUCHING, Feb 17 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Soo Tien Ren is urging the Sarawak government to take responsibility in properly designing, building and maintaining the drainage system in Kuching.

The assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the issue of inadequate drainage and ongoing flash floods in Kuching has been ongoing for a long time already.

“While I understand that prolonged rainfall is a natural occurrence, the situation would not be as dire if the government had properly designed, built, and maintained the drainage systems.

“Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) which has held the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) for years, has a responsibility to address this issue. It is not acceptable to dismiss people’s concerns as mere politicking.

“Kuchingites already experienced flash floods in the 3rd Mile area last year and the areas between 4th Mile to 10th Mile this year. Do they have to suffer again next year? It’s time to do your job,” he said in a statement yesterday.

His statement came following flash floods in several parts of the city yesterday.

He said the Stampin federal constituency office had been inundated with complaints and requests for aid from the affected residents.

After receiving information on the flash floods, Soo visited four villages — Kampung Haji Baki, Kampung Semeba, Kampung Sudad, and Kampung Bumbok to observe the situation.

He said each village experienced the flash flood for different reasons and suffered varying degrees of damage.

“In Kampung Haji Baki, the accumulation of sludge was the main cause. The villagers claimed that MPP was aware of the situation, and the former chairman promised to send excavators to remove the sludge until a concrete drain could be completed. However, this work remains unfinished.

“A landslide occurred on the road connecting Kampung Haji Baki and Kampung Semeba, causing inefficient water discharge and leaving the road filled with rainwater for hours.

“In Kampung Sudad, the flash flood had a similar cause to Kampung Haji Baki but was exacerbated by inadequate drainage conditions, resulting in some houses being soaked for hours,” he said.

The worst-hit village was Kampung Bumbok, said Soo.

“Even after the rain had stopped for two hours, the houses remained submerged in rainwater, with water levels high enough for children to swim. Additionally, the football field in the kampung had turned into a pond.

“It deeply saddens me to witness the suffering of our fellow Sarawakians during these disasters,” he said. — Borneo Post Online