TUARAN, Feb 16 — Former United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) deputy president Datuk Seri Wilfred Bumburing has rejoined the party, 12 years after leaving Upko.

Bumburing’s return to Upko also saw about 100 former party members from Keningau, Tambunan, Tamparuli, Kiulu, Kota Belud and Kuala Penyu rejoining the party.

A ceremony marking their return to Upko was held here today.

The former Sabah deputy chief minister, who left the party in July 2012, said he decided to rejoin Upko after seeing the party’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of the people of Sabah and the efforts made by president Datuk Ewon Benedick since assuming the party’s leadership in January last year.

Advertisement

“Ewon and Upko are at the forefront of championing Sabah’s right to 40 per cent federal revenue as provided for by the Federal Constitution.

“When he invited me to a round table discussion on this matter, I felt compelled to actively contribute and support his leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ewon who is also the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives said he was pleased with Bumburing and other former Upko members’ decision to return to the party.

Advertisement

“At last year’s party convention, I made an open invitation to the party’s founders and former members to return to the party and join me in continuing Upko’s struggles,” he said.

Bumburing served as a Member of Parliament for Tuaran for one term after winning the seat in the 12th General Election in 2008 while representing Upko.

However, in July 2012, he announced his departure from the party, which was also a component party of Barisan Nasional at the time. — Bernama